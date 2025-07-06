Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Elevates Indian Athletes at Inaugural Javelin Event

Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra starred at India's first world-class javelin event, winning gold with a throw of 86.18 meters. The event aimed to raise domestic interest in track and field, drawing 14,500 spectators. Indian athletes performed well, competing with international champions in the 12-athlete competition.

Updated: 06-07-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:23 IST
Olympic javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra headlined India's first world-class field competition, achieving his dual goal of promoting homegrown talent and securing another gold medal.

Chopra, who clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2024 Paris Games, emerged victorious with a throw of 86.18 meters at the Neeraj Chopra Classic. He bested 12 competitors, including former world champion Julius Yego and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage.

The event attracted over 14,500 spectators, a testament to Chopra's influence in popularizing track and field in India. "It's crucial for us to fill stadiums and cheer athletes," Chopra remarked, highlighting the sport's growth potential through increased public support.

