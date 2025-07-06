Akash Deep Stars in India's Historic Win at Edgbaston

In a stunning comeback, India overwhelmed England at Edgbaston, winning by 336 runs to tie the series 1-1. Akash Deep's exceptional 10-wicket haul and Shubman Gill's remarkable captaincy debut leading with 430 runs clinched India's first triumph at this venue.

Historically winless in previous encounters at Edgbaston, India's triumph was significantly buoyed by the efforts of their pacers, particularly Deep and Siraj. As rain disrupted play, India capitalized on bowlers exploiting the pitch's tricky cracks, leaving England's batsmen struggling against a daunting chase.

The monumental win marks India's largest away win by runs, a testament to tactical precision and stellar performances. Gill and bowler Deep expressed satisfaction with the team's collaborative efforts, setting an optimistic tone for the upcoming third test at Lord's.

(With inputs from agencies.)