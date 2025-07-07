Left Menu

Australia Clinches Series with Dominant Victory over West Indies

Australia secured an unassailable 2-0 lead against the West Indies in Grenada, winning by 133 runs. The West Indies' chase faltered at 143 all out, unable to build significant partnerships. Australia’s bowlers, led by Hazlewood, took advantage of the deteriorating track to seal a comfortable win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:56 IST
In a dominant display, Australia overwhelmed the West Indies by 133 runs in the second test held in Grenada, effectively securing a series win with an unassailable 2-0 lead. With one match still remaining, the Australians demonstrated superiority following a promising start for the West Indies, bolstered by an impressive four-wicket haul from Shamar Joseph that saw Australia bowled out for 243.

Set a challenging target of 277 runs on a deteriorating pitch, the West Indies faltered at 143 all out. Skipper Roston Chase lamented the team's inability to forge partnerships, especially under the pressure of a new ball, which saw the loss of early wickets. The target set by Australia was always going to be tough, Chase admitted.

The Australian bowling attack did not let up, with Josh Hazlewood claiming an early wicket, trapping John Campbell lbw for a duck. Mitchell Starc and Beau Webster also contributed crucial dismissals, putting the West Indies' batsmen under relentless pressure. Despite a spirited innings from Roston Chase, Australia's Pat Cummins delivered the decisive blow, confirming the comprehensive victory and series win.

