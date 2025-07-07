Seattle Sounders Goalkeeper Stefan Frei Hospitalized After In-Game Collision

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering head and neck injuries during a Major League Soccer match against the Columbus Crew. After colliding with a Crew player's knee while attempting a save, his teammates urgently signaled for medical assistance.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed Frei was alert and showed no signs of paralysis, although he stressed the seriousness of the incident. As the match lingered tied at 1-1, both Schmetzer and Crew coach Wilfried Nancy persuaded the referee to conclude the game, foregoing a final corner kick opportunity.

Frei, 39, is a cornerstone of the Sounders, having been instrumental in their MLS Cup victories in 2016 and 2019. Recently, he achieved his 1,000th regular-season save with the team, joining the ranks of the league's top goalkeepers. Born in Switzerland, he made his mark in the U.S. during his college years.