Left Menu

Lottie Woad's Dominant Victory at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open

Lottie Woad clinched her first LET title with a six-shot victory at the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, finishing at 21-under-par. Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finished 63rd. Woad, currently the world's top-ranked amateur, is pursuing LPGA membership. Madelene Sagstrom and Amelia Garvey placed second and third, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kildare | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:44 IST
Lottie Woad's Dominant Victory at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Lottie Woad, the world number one amateur golfer from England, achieved a stunning victory at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, held at Carton House. Woad concluded the tournament with a remarkable 21-under-par total, securing her first Ladies European Tour title.

Woad maintained a commanding lead throughout the event, starting her final day at seven strokes ahead, thanks to consistent rounds of 68, 67, and 67. Her final round of 69 was peppered with birdies, bolstering her position as she finished with a comfortable six-shot margin over her nearest competitor, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom.

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finished 63rd after battling through the cut, while notable performances from Amelia Garvey, who finished third, and England's Charley Hull, who secured fourth place, rounded out the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025