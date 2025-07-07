Lottie Woad's Dominant Victory at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open

Lottie Woad, the world number one amateur golfer from England, achieved a stunning victory at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open, held at Carton House. Woad concluded the tournament with a remarkable 21-under-par total, securing her first Ladies European Tour title.

Woad maintained a commanding lead throughout the event, starting her final day at seven strokes ahead, thanks to consistent rounds of 68, 67, and 67. Her final round of 69 was peppered with birdies, bolstering her position as she finished with a comfortable six-shot margin over her nearest competitor, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom.

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finished 63rd after battling through the cut, while notable performances from Amelia Garvey, who finished third, and England's Charley Hull, who secured fourth place, rounded out the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)