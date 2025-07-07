Spin Sensation Sai Kishore Joins Surrey for County Championship

Sai Kishore, a prominent left-arm finger-spinner from India, has signed up with Surrey for Division One of the County Championship. This move marks Kishore's first foray into the prestigious English competition, where he will be available for two critical fixtures at the end of July.

The talented spin bowler is set to make his mark in Surrey's July matches, both scheduled with the Kookaburra ball in play. The first clash against Yorkshire is slated for July 22-25 in Scarborough, followed by a meeting with Durham in Chester-le-Street from July 29-August 1, potentially pitting him against former Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Kishore stated, "I'm really excited to join Surrey for the upcoming games. It's a club with a rich history, and I've heard only the best about their organization." His addition has delighted Surrey's High-Performance advisor Alec Stewart, who praised Kishore's excellent track record and leadership skills, noting his achievements in both the IPL and domestic circuits.

At 28, Kishore has already showcased his prowess internationally, having previously represented India in T20 matches. His recent stint in the IPL saw him emerge as a top wicket-taker, with further success leading the Tiruppur Tamizhans to victory in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025. Esteemed cricketer Daniel Vettori lauded Kishore's skill and strategic gameplay, indicating his influence on the world stage.

Kishore's first-class statistics are equally impressive, with 192 wickets at an average of 23.51, achieving top wicket-taker status in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy with 53 scalps. As he joins Surrey, the cricketing world is eager to see how his talent will shine in the English county format.

(With inputs from agencies.)