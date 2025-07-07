Yuki Bhambri's Wimbledon Battle Ends in Third Round

India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner, Robert Galloway, showed tremendous grit before conceding defeat to Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in the third round of Wimbledon men's doubles on Monday.

Despite being the 16th seed, Bhambri and Galloway posed a formidable challenge to their fourth-seeded rivals in a tense match. The clash ended with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (10), wrapping up after two hours and nine minutes of intense competition.

Prior to this, Yuki and Galloway had secured their place in the second round after defeating Romain Arneodo and Manuel Guinard with a 7-6 (8), 6-4 victory. With Yuki's departure, India's presence in the Wimbledon doubles draw came to an end.

(With inputs from agencies.)