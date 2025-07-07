Left Menu

England's Redemption Quest: Stanway's Drive to Overcome Pressures on the Field

England midfielder Georgia Stanway is eager for action against the Netherlands after a shocking defeat by France. The game is crucial for defending champions England as they aim to advance in the Women's Euros. Stanway reflects on her recovery and the team's determination to return to their roots.

England's midfield star, Georgia Stanway, is eager to leave behind the chatter and return focus to the field as they gear up for a decisive match against the Netherlands. Stanway, voicing her determination at a press conference, emphasized the significance of Wednesday's clash following their unexpected 2-1 defeat by France.

Reflecting on the recent loss, the 26-year-old stressed the team's desire to embody 'proper England' by reverting to their traditional football style. This pivotal encounter against the Dutch is a must-win for Stanway and her teammates aimed at reversing their fortunes in the Women's Euros.

Stanway also shared insights into her personal journey following knee surgery, an injury that sidelined her for the first time in a decade. This break, she notes, was an unexpected opportunity to enhance her physical conditioning. Despite the setback, Stanway expressed pride in achieving fitness benchmarks previously unattainable, mirroring the return of fellow teammates from injury layoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

