Ma'a Nonu: Ageless Icon Extends Rugby Legacy with Toulon
Rugby legend Ma'a Nonu, at 43, signs a one-year deal with Toulon, becoming the oldest player in the Top 14 league. Nonu, a two-time World Cup winner for New Zealand, joins new recruits, including Zach Mercer and Patrick Tuifua, as Toulon gears up for the upcoming season.
Ma'a Nonu, a titan of rugby, has defied age by securing a one-year contract with Toulon at 43, making him the oldest competitor in France's Top 14 league. His remarkable return to Toulon, initially in February as a contingency signing, has extended into the upcoming season.
The All Black legend, with 103 caps and two World Cup titles, returns for his third tenure with Toulon, having previously played from 2015-18 and 2020-21. The club has also bolstered its ranks with notable additions such as Zach Mercer, Ignacio Brex, and promising talent, Patrick Tuifua.
Toulon, which fell to Bordeaux-Begles in the 2025 season semi-finals, is set to begin the new Top 14 challenge on September 6, with a revitalized lineup aiming for greater success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
