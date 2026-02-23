Dick Advocaat has resigned from his role as the head coach of Curaçao's national team due to pressing family commitments. The 78-year-old reluctantly steps aside ahead of the World Cup opener against Germany, citing his daughter's health as a priority over football duties.

Advocaat expressed regret over his decision, acknowledging the strong connections forged with the people and his colleagues in Curaçao. He highlighted the achievement of leading Curaçao to World Cup qualification as a career milestone. Fred Rutten has been named as his successor by the soccer federation.

Samplings of the Dutch diaspora have strengthened the Caribbean team, following FIFA's approval to adjust player eligibility rules. This has enabled Curaçao to assemble a competitive squad on the international stage, reinforcing its groundbreaking World Cup debut.