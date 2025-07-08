Sinner Advances Amid Injuries at Wimbledon

In a dramatic turn at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner overcame physical adversity, moving forward to the quarterfinals despite a right elbow injury and losing the first two sets to Grigor Dimitrov. The match saw Dimitrov exit due to a pectoral muscle injury, marking his fifth straight incomplete Grand Slam.

Sinner, showing concern for his opponent, stated that he would seek an MRI on Tuesday to assess the severity of his own condition. Meanwhile, Dimitrov's persistent struggles in Grand Slam events have been noted, having previously failed to finish matches in the Australian, French, and US Opens.

Despite the setbacks, Sinner is set to face Ben Shelton of the United States for a place in the semifinals. The match against Dimitrov was also notable for a controversial stadium roof closure, criticized by Andy Murray, that may have influenced the match's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)