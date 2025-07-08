Left Menu

Sinner Advances Amid Injuries at Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner moved to the Wimbledon quarterfinals despite an elbow injury and losing initial sets to Grigor Dimitrov, who retired due to a pectoral muscle issue. Sinner will undergo an MRI and faces Ben Shelton next. Dimitrov's match withdrawal continues a pattern observed in past Grand Slams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:37 IST
Sinner Advances Amid Injuries at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic turn at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner overcame physical adversity, moving forward to the quarterfinals despite a right elbow injury and losing the first two sets to Grigor Dimitrov. The match saw Dimitrov exit due to a pectoral muscle injury, marking his fifth straight incomplete Grand Slam.

Sinner, showing concern for his opponent, stated that he would seek an MRI on Tuesday to assess the severity of his own condition. Meanwhile, Dimitrov's persistent struggles in Grand Slam events have been noted, having previously failed to finish matches in the Australian, French, and US Opens.

Despite the setbacks, Sinner is set to face Ben Shelton of the United States for a place in the semifinals. The match against Dimitrov was also notable for a controversial stadium roof closure, criticized by Andy Murray, that may have influenced the match's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025