Shubman Gill Set to Break Records at Lord's

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, riding high on a record-breaking run, is poised to set new milestones in the third Test against England. With a strong performance at Edgbaston, Gill is just 18 runs away from surpassing Rahul Dravid's record and aims to continue his stellar innings at Lord's.

Updated: 08-07-2025 20:54 IST
Shubman Gill. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill, fresh from a historic double century and a match-winning hundred against England, enters the third Test with bolstered confidence and high expectations. Fans eagerly anticipate more records as India seeks to maintain their momentum at Lord's, where they have excelled in recent tours.

Gill's seamless transition to the crucial number four spot, previously held by icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, has seen him top the series run charts with 585 runs. His average sits at an impressive 146.25, boasting three centuries and a remarkable 269 at Edgbaston.

On the precipice of cricketing history, Gill needs just 18 runs to eclipse Rahul Dravid's 2002 record in England. He also eyes surpassing his idol, Virat Kohli, in SENA series performance. With 108 more runs, Gill can outshine the retired Kohli, and another 169 will see him reach a career total of 6,000 international runs.

