Sabalenka's Power Prevails: Wimbledon Semi-Finals Await
In a three-hour tennis marathon, Aryna Sabalenka overcame a vintage challenge from Laura Siegemund to secure her spot in Wimbledon's semi-finals. The Belarusian's power game eventually triumphed over Siegemund's classical style, as Sabalenka rallied back to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Aryna Sabalenka was drawn into a challenging matchup reminiscent of another era during Tuesday's showdown on Wimbledon's Centre Court.
For nearly three hours, she battled Laura Siegemund, ultimately using her formidable power game to break the spell that had almost left her on the losing side.
Siegemund, ranked 104th, displayed an arsenal of slices and drop shots that momentarily disrupted Sabalenka's rhythm. However, Sabalenka, ten years her junior, reclaimed control and now prepares for a semi-final clash against either Amanda Anisimova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
