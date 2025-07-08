Left Menu

Sabalenka's Power Prevails: Wimbledon Semi-Finals Await

In a three-hour tennis marathon, Aryna Sabalenka overcame a vintage challenge from Laura Siegemund to secure her spot in Wimbledon's semi-finals. The Belarusian's power game eventually triumphed over Siegemund's classical style, as Sabalenka rallied back to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:11 IST
Sabalenka's Power Prevails: Wimbledon Semi-Finals Await

Aryna Sabalenka was drawn into a challenging matchup reminiscent of another era during Tuesday's showdown on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

For nearly three hours, she battled Laura Siegemund, ultimately using her formidable power game to break the spell that had almost left her on the losing side.

Siegemund, ranked 104th, displayed an arsenal of slices and drop shots that momentarily disrupted Sabalenka's rhythm. However, Sabalenka, ten years her junior, reclaimed control and now prepares for a semi-final clash against either Amanda Anisimova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025