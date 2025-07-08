Proteas Set Record-Breaking Streak with Win in Zimbabwe

Bulawayo has become the site of yet another landmark moment in cricket as South Africa's indomitable Test cricket squad continues its relentless march, clinching a 10th successive victory. The second Test against Zimbabwe saw the Proteas triumph by a staggering innings and 236 runs, cementing their position as the reigning ICC World Test Champions.

Since their campaign began in August 2024 against the West Indies, South Africa has steamrolled each adversary, eclipsing their own previous record of nine consecutive wins from the 2002/03 season. Currently ranked fourth in the all-time list of consecutive Test victories, they trail behind only the mighty West Indies of 1984 and the twice-record-setting Australians with 16.

In this latest feat, Wiaan Mulder shone brightly with a record-breaking 367*, turning the tide decisively in South Africa's favor. With a total team effort, including superb contributions from David Bedingham and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the Proteas declared at 626/5, securing a comprehensive follow-on. Stellar bowling performances further consolidated their win, as Corbin Bosch and Senuran Muthusamy dismantled the Zimbabwean batting order.

