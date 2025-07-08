Left Menu

Ireland Gears Up for Crucial Zimbabwe Series: Lara McBride Earns Maiden Call-Up

Ireland's women's cricket team announced its squad for the Zimbabwe series starting July 20. Gaby Lewis will captain both T20 and ODI squads, with Orla Prendergast as vice-captain. Notably, 19-year-old Lara McBride secured her first senior call-up. The series serves as a lead-up to the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:06 IST
Gaby Lewis (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland has announced its 14-player squad for the women's white-ball series against Zimbabwe, set to commence on July 20 at Dublin's Pembroke Cricket Club. The teams will face off in three T20 matches followed by two ODIs, with Gaby Lewis leading both squads and Orla Prendergast serving as vice-captain.

Nineteen-year-old Lara McBride, a right-arm off-spinner, has earned her first senior call-up. McBride's impressive performance for the Ireland Under-19 team at the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in January caught selectors' eyes, bolstered by her showing in the Evoke Super Series.

The series marks a crucial preparation for the T20 World Cup Qualifier in August. Ciara O'Brien, National Women's selector, emphasized the importance of the series, also noting it as the debut for new head coach Lloyd Tennant, who aims to build on existing strengths while advancing the team's capabilities.

