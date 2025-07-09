Qualifiers Set Stage for Champions League Drama

The quest for Champions League glory has commenced as qualifying rounds take center stage, even while reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain active at the Club World Cup.

In Finland, KuPS Kuopio secured a 1-0 victory against Milsami, a team owned by Ilan Shor, a pro-Russian oligarch and convicted bank fraudster. Meanwhile, Swedish champions Malmo established an early lead and came out victorious with a 3-1 win against Iberia of Georgia.

PSG and Real Madrid, both teams already qualified for the 36-team group stage, continue to battle it out on different fronts. Teams like Red Star Belgrade and Dynamo Kyiv await their turn in the forthcoming qualifying rounds starting July 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)