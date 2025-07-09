Left Menu

Finn Allen's Injury Sidelines Him from T20 Tri-Series

Finn Allen, a New Zealand cricket opener, will miss the upcoming Twenty20 tri-series in Zimbabwe due to a foot injury. The New Zealand squad, led by Mitchell Santner, will introduce debutant Bevon Jacobs against South Africa. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi praises Jacobs's powerful batting style.

Finn Allen, a crucial player for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), will be absent from the forthcoming Twenty20 tri-series in Zimbabwe due to a foot injury, as confirmed by NZC on Wednesday. The injury occurred while Allen was playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket.

NZC stated that Allen's timeline for recovery would be established after he returned to New Zealand for further specialist consultations. A replacement will be announced in due course. The New Zealand squad, captained by Mitchell Santner, includes explosive batter Bevon Jacobs, who is set to make his international debut against South Africa on July 16.

Expectations are running high for 23-year-old South Africa-born leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who praised Jacobs as a formidable talent. "This guy's an absolute monster," Sodhi remarked. "It's a rare and invaluable asset for New Zealand cricket." The tri-series begins with Zimbabwe facing South Africa on July 14.

