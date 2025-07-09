Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Struggles Highlight Critical Areas for Improvement

Coach Harendra Singh identifies time and game management as key areas to address for the Indian women's hockey team after a disappointing FIH Pro League campaign. Missing experienced players, particularly in defense, the team was relegated to the FIH Nation's Cup. Improvements in penalty corner defending are also necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:00 IST
Indian Women's Hockey Team Struggles Highlight Critical Areas for Improvement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Under intense scrutiny, Indian women's hockey team coach Harendra Singh emphasized urgent areas of improvement for his squad. Following a lackluster FIH Pro League performance, Singh pinpointed deficiencies in time and game management.

The Indian team struggled in the European leg, losing seven out of eight matches and ultimately facing relegation to the FIH Nation's Cup. A solitary draw against Argentina ended in a shootout defeat, highlighting the team's vulnerabilities.

The absence of experienced players, particularly on defense, is a concern. Singh stressed the need for greater penalty corner defending, with key players Udita and Nikki Pradhan sidelined during the European matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025