Indian Women's Hockey Team Struggles Highlight Critical Areas for Improvement

Under intense scrutiny, Indian women's hockey team coach Harendra Singh emphasized urgent areas of improvement for his squad. Following a lackluster FIH Pro League performance, Singh pinpointed deficiencies in time and game management.

The Indian team struggled in the European leg, losing seven out of eight matches and ultimately facing relegation to the FIH Nation's Cup. A solitary draw against Argentina ended in a shootout defeat, highlighting the team's vulnerabilities.

The absence of experienced players, particularly on defense, is a concern. Singh stressed the need for greater penalty corner defending, with key players Udita and Nikki Pradhan sidelined during the European matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)