R Praggnanandhaa Applauds Chola Initiative: Growing Chess Enthusiasm In India

Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday praised the Chola Chess initiative for providing free facilities, emphasizing the growing popularity of chess in India. The 19-year-old chess prodigy spoke to ANI during the inauguration of the Chola Chess facility in Chennai, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) venture by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance in collaboration with Chess Gurukul. The program aims to identify and inspire young chess talents across India.

Praggnanandhaa shared his experience with the initiative, stating, 'I attended a Chola Chess camp three months ago. Regular monthly camps are held here, offering training from grandmasters. With numerous facilities, players can engage in different formats like blitz, all at no cost. This is an ecosystem where chess is omnipresent, and it's a great initiative. I'm delighted to be part of the inaugural event. Thus far, 36 camps have been organized, with more planned.' He noted that chess is gaining traction, inspiring young players to take up the game.

Discussing his own approach, he added, 'The key is to enjoy the game... I approach each tournament individually, focusing now on an upcoming freestyle competition.' Indian players have recently excelled internationally, including D. Gukesh's notable performance against world champion Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess tournament and Aravindh Chithambaram's victory at the Stepan Avagyan Memorial Chess Tournament.