Paris St Germain's Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz was instrumental in a stunning 4-0 victory over Real Madrid, propelling the French champions into the Club World Cup final against Chelsea. Ruiz netted twice in a formidable first-half performance, as Real Madrid's defensive mistakes facilitated PSG's dominance at MetLife Stadium.

Midfielder Ousmane Dembele capitalized on Raul Asencio's early blunder, setting up Ruiz to score after an initial save from Thibaut Courtois. Soon after, Antonio Ruediger's error allowed Dembele to easily find the back of the net. Ruiz's second goal and substitute Goncalo Ramos' late strike sealed Real Madrid's defeat.

Despite playing under challenging conditions, PSG excelled while Real Madrid's altered defensive strategy crumbled. Manager Xabi Alonso's switch to a four-man defense left them vulnerable, a decision criticized after their inability to challenge PSG's formidable forward line.