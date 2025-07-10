Left Menu

All Blacks Set for Tactical Test Against France

Scott Robertson aims to maintain the All Blacks' skillful play despite weather challenges for their second Test against France. Changes include Patrick Tuipulotu and Caleb Clarke stepping in for the injured Scott Barrett and concussed Sevu Reece. Ardie Savea will captain the team in Wellington, emphasizing adaptability.

Updated: 10-07-2025 08:23 IST
All Blacks Set for Tactical Test Against France
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scott Robertson, coach of the All Blacks, has expressed his desire to uphold the team's skillful play as they head into the second Test against France this weekend. Despite making two enforced changes to the starting lineup for the Wellington match, Robertson remains optimistic about his squad's capabilities.

With Patrick Tuipulotu replacing injured captain Scott Barrett and Caleb Clarke taking over from the concussed Sevu Reece, the All Blacks are adapting to new dynamics. Ardie Savea will step up as captain in Wellington, his home city, and could retain the role for the final Test next week in Hamilton.

Despite the challenge posed by a wet and windy forecast, Robertson is committed to the team's fast-paced playstyle. He acknowledges the French team as worthy opponents, cautioning against underestimating them despite their missing regulars. The tactical choices reflect a keen focus on adaptability and maintaining high performance on the field.

