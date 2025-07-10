All Blacks Set for Tactical Test Against France

Scott Robertson, coach of the All Blacks, has expressed his desire to uphold the team's skillful play as they head into the second Test against France this weekend. Despite making two enforced changes to the starting lineup for the Wellington match, Robertson remains optimistic about his squad's capabilities.

With Patrick Tuipulotu replacing injured captain Scott Barrett and Caleb Clarke taking over from the concussed Sevu Reece, the All Blacks are adapting to new dynamics. Ardie Savea will step up as captain in Wellington, his home city, and could retain the role for the final Test next week in Hamilton.

Despite the challenge posed by a wet and windy forecast, Robertson is committed to the team's fast-paced playstyle. He acknowledges the French team as worthy opponents, cautioning against underestimating them despite their missing regulars. The tactical choices reflect a keen focus on adaptability and maintaining high performance on the field.