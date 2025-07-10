Uniting Culture and Change: Sports as a Beacon in Manipur's Hills

In the resilient hill districts of Senapati and Ukhrul, Manipur's tribal communities are blending tradition with transformation through sports. Indigenous wrestling and grassroots football are not mere pastimes but vital pathways to unity and hope. Celebrated in Senapati, Naga wrestling draws enthusiasts from neighboring villages, turning the event into a cherished cultural spectacle.

P S Kholourai, a local wrestler from Senapati, highlights the role of traditional Naga wrestling in community building. 'We enjoy this sport here. It's a game that connects different communities,' he notes. Once a tool for conflict, wrestling now fosters peace, says RK Gedion, General Secretary of the Senapati District Wrestling Association. 'We've embraced peace through education and Christianity, inviting villages to bond, not battle.'

In contrast, Ukhrul's Hungpung village is witnessing a different legacy through football. Former defender Ngaraipam K Stone, founder of Haokok United Football Academy, has been nurturing over 70 children since 2023. 'Sports can effectively deter youth from drugs,' Ngaraipam emphasizes, offering discipline and purpose through football. By offering free coaching, the academy empowers the Tangkhul community, heralding an era of sporting excellence and healthier communities in Manipur's hills. (ANI)

