Mitchell Starc Set to Mark 100th Test, Eyes Major Milestone

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, ahead of his 100th Test, reflects on reaching this milestone and overcoming career-long injuries. Set to become the 16th Aussie to achieve this, Starc eyes 400 Test wickets, joining an elite club. His journey from a junior wicketkeeper to a legendary pacer stands testament to his perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:07 IST
Mitchell Starc. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jamaica

As he prepares for his 100th Test match, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has candidly discussed his career journey, including his struggles with injuries and the honor of joining the ranks of Glenn McGrath as one of the few Aussie fast bowlers to reach this milestone. Starc will make history during the third Test against the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, starting July 13, as the 16th Australian to reach the 100-Test mark and the second pacer from his country to do so.

If Starc takes five more wickets in this match, he will reach 400 Test wickets, becoming the fourth bowler overall and second pacer in Australia's history to achieve this feat. Speaking to cricket.com.au, Starc reflected on the physical challenges and the motivation that kept him moving despite injuries. 'I have looked after my body to impact the team positively,' the 35-year-old shared.

Recalling his beginnings as a wicketkeeper and the subsequent advice he received to pursue fast bowling, Starc expressed humility about his career path and the shared experiences with other Australian fast bowling greats like Mitchell Johnson and Peter Siddle. His commitment to honing his bowling skills remains strong, as he credits his best friends and current coaches like Dan Vettori for helping him evolve his game. The impending milestone, according to Starc, is a point of reflection and celebration for both him and Australian cricket.

