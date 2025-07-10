Coach Mike Hesson Debunks Babar Wicketkeeping Rumors
Mike Hesson, Pakistan's white ball coach, refuted claims that he suggested Babar Azam keep wickets to secure his T20 International spot. Hesson affirmed Babar's return would be as an opener. The incident caused criticism from former players. Hesson emphasized focusing on building a young, dynamic side.
Amidst swirling rumors, Pakistan's white ball head coach, Mike Hesson, dismissed the speculations that he advocated for Babar Azam, the star batter, to don the wicketkeeping gloves to reinforce his position in the country's T20 International squad.
Reports proliferated in the Pakistani media, asserting Hesson's alleged suggestion during a recent assembly with senior players, which included notable presences like Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Hesson clarified that no such discussion transpired with Babar, assuring that if Babar reclaims his spot, it would be as an opener, potentially alongside Saim Ayub or Fakhar Zaman.
The renowned Kiwi coach faced criticism from former cricket stalwarts following the erroneous media reports. Hesson reassured the public of Babar's imminent return alongside Rizwan and Shaheen. He reiterated his commitment to formulating a young T20 squad while accommodating specialist players. Hesson is also keen on exposing new talents before the upcoming T20 World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
