Left Menu

Joe Root's Masterclass Puts England in Command at Lord's

Joe Root's unbeaten 99 steadied England on Day 1 of the third Test against India at Lord's. Partnerships with Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes helped England reach 251/4 despite an initial struggle, countering Indian bowlers in a mix of traditional and attacking play, showcasing resilience and strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:21 IST
Joe Root's Masterclass Puts England in Command at Lord's
Joe Root. (Photo: @englandcricket X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a standout performance, Joe Root showcased his batting prowess with an unbeaten 99, steering England to a formidable position on the first day of the third Test against India at Lord's. Alongside valuable contributions from Ollie Pope and captain Ben Stokes, England ended the day at 251/4, carving out a solid foundation despite early challenges.

Key moments arose as England transitioned through sessions, initially faltering at 44/2 under relentless pressure from Indian bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Root and Pope anchored the innings, culminating in a resilient 109-run partnership.

Amid this strategic play, the third session didn't disappoint. While Harry Brook faced a swift dismissal, Root and Stokes' methodical approach helped England maintain composure. Root remained just a single shy of a century as England displayed both classical and aggressive styles of cricket, thwarting India's efforts with skillful batting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025