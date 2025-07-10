Joe Root's Masterclass Puts England in Command at Lord's

In a standout performance, Joe Root showcased his batting prowess with an unbeaten 99, steering England to a formidable position on the first day of the third Test against India at Lord's. Alongside valuable contributions from Ollie Pope and captain Ben Stokes, England ended the day at 251/4, carving out a solid foundation despite early challenges.

Key moments arose as England transitioned through sessions, initially faltering at 44/2 under relentless pressure from Indian bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. However, Root and Pope anchored the innings, culminating in a resilient 109-run partnership.

Amid this strategic play, the third session didn't disappoint. While Harry Brook faced a swift dismissal, Root and Stokes' methodical approach helped England maintain composure. Root remained just a single shy of a century as England displayed both classical and aggressive styles of cricket, thwarting India's efforts with skillful batting.

