Bumrah's Fiery Performance and England's Resilient Fightback in Third Test

Jasprit Bumrah delivered another stellar performance by taking his second consecutive five-wicket haul in the ongoing third Test against England. However, England's Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse staged a remarkable lower-order fightback with skillful half-centuries.

Bumrah's seven-ball burst dramatically reduced England from a comfortable 251/4 to 271/7, demonstrating his prowess. Yet, Smith, batting at No 7, put up stern resistance with a swift 51, forming a critical 84-run partnership with Carse, who achieved his maiden Test fifty with a score of 56.

This partnership aided England's recovery and positioned them well with a total of 387. Notably, Joe Root also reached his 37th Test century, making an impressive mark on cricket's records. The thrilling five-match series stands tied at one-all.

