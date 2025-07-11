Left Menu

Bumrah's Fiery Performance and England's Resilient Fightback in Third Test

In the third Test against India, Jasprit Bumrah's second consecutive five-wicket haul was countered by resilient fifties from Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, helping England reach 387. Bumrah's explosive bowling dismantled England's middle order, but Smith and Carse's lower-order partnership steered England to a challenging total.

Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jasprit Bumrah delivered another stellar performance by taking his second consecutive five-wicket haul in the ongoing third Test against England. However, England's Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse staged a remarkable lower-order fightback with skillful half-centuries.

Bumrah's seven-ball burst dramatically reduced England from a comfortable 251/4 to 271/7, demonstrating his prowess. Yet, Smith, batting at No 7, put up stern resistance with a swift 51, forming a critical 84-run partnership with Carse, who achieved his maiden Test fifty with a score of 56.

This partnership aided England's recovery and positioned them well with a total of 387. Notably, Joe Root also reached his 37th Test century, making an impressive mark on cricket's records. The thrilling five-match series stands tied at one-all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

