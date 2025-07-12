Jofra Archer's Triumphant Test Return Sparks Excitement at Lord's

England's fast bowler Jofra Archer electrified the second day of the third test against India at Lord's with his return to test cricket after a four-year hiatus due to injuries. Archer's initial burst from the Pavilion End was marked by his third delivery snaring Yashasvi Jaiswal's edge, taken neatly by Harry Brook at second slip, causing the crowd to erupt in applause.

Despite bowling just five overs before resting, Archer returned later to bowl with fierce pace, achieving figures of one for 22 from ten overs, and delivering the classic excitement that England selectors and fans have eagerly awaited. Archer's journey back to the England team included notable performances for Sussex in the county championship.

As England strategizes for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, Archer's return symbolizes a significant boost for the team. Celebrated for his role in England's 2019 World Cup victory and consistent performance in limited-overs cricket, Archer's comeback is warmly welcomed by senior players like former captain Joe Root, underscoring his key role and potential impact.