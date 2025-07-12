Liverpool's Eternal #20: A Tribute to Diogo Jota

Liverpool Football Club has announced the permanent retirement of the number 20 jersey, worn by Portuguese international Diogo Jota, following his untimely death in a car crash in Spain last week. The Premier League champions declared this gesture as a significant and unprecedented tribute.

The decision was made after thorough discussions with Jota's wife, Rute, and his family, as the club sought a respectful way to honor the esteemed player. The retirement of the jersey number 20 will extend across all club levels, including the women's team and youth academy, symbolizing Jota's indelible mark on the club.

Michael Edwards, CEO of football for the owning Fenway Sports Group, emphasized the unique nature of this tribute, noting that such an honor had never been given in the club's history. Jota had joined Liverpool in 2020, leading them to title victory while donning the now-iconic number.

