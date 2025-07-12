Anthony Elanga Makes Waves with Newcastle Move

Anthony Elanga, a talented forward from Sweden, has officially joined Newcastle United from Nottingham Forest in a deal valued at £55 million ($74 million). The young star inked a long-term contract, marking Newcastle's first major signing of the offseason.

Elanga, who initially rose to prominence with Manchester United, made significant strides at Nottingham Forest, becoming a key player following his £15 million ($20 million) transfer in 2023. His performances helped Forest in their surprising Champions League quest last season, though they ultimately fell short of a top-five finish.

At Newcastle, Elanga is expected to bolster the attacking lineup. Head coach Eddie Howe praised his attributes, emphasizing Elanga's speed, energy, and goal-scoring prowess. Elanga expressed enthusiasm for joining a club with a passionate fanbase and recent successes, stating his readiness to contribute to Newcastle's continued development.

