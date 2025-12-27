Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Extends New Year's Message to Putin, Celebrating DPRK-Russia Alliance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a New Year's message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the DPRK-Russia alliance as a valuable asset. The message follows Putin's own New Year's greetings to Kim and was reported by North Korean state media, KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 03:05 IST
Kim Jong Un Extends New Year's Message to Putin, Celebrating DPRK-Russia Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a formal New Year's message, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin to extol the DPRK-Russia alliance. According to North Korean state media outlet KCNA, Kim described the relationship as a 'precious common asset' with enduring significance.

The alliance between North Korea and Russia has been a constant in the geopolitics of the region. Kim's message underlines a commitment to maintaining this relationship as a stable diplomatic bond going into the future.

Kim's outreach follows a similar message sent by Putin to Kim, a move reported by KCNA just days prior, strengthening the symbolic connections between the two nations as they enter a new phase of collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

 Global
2
Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

 Global
3
Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

 Israel
4
Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025