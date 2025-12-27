Kim Jong Un Extends New Year's Message to Putin, Celebrating DPRK-Russia Alliance

In a formal New Year's message, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin to extol the DPRK-Russia alliance. According to North Korean state media outlet KCNA, Kim described the relationship as a 'precious common asset' with enduring significance.

The alliance between North Korea and Russia has been a constant in the geopolitics of the region. Kim's message underlines a commitment to maintaining this relationship as a stable diplomatic bond going into the future.

Kim's outreach follows a similar message sent by Putin to Kim, a move reported by KCNA just days prior, strengthening the symbolic connections between the two nations as they enter a new phase of collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)