Devastating Attack Rocks Homs Mosque Amidst Syrian Tensions

A bombing at Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in Homs, Syria, killed at least eight people and injured 18 others during Friday prayers. The attack, claimed by Saraya Ansar al-Sunna, underscores the persistent sectarian tensions in Syria, with authorities vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

  • Country:
  • Syria

In a tragic incident during Friday prayers, at least eight people were killed and 18 others wounded in a bombing at the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in Homs, Syria, highlighting the ongoing sectarian strife in the region. The attack marks another instance of the persistent instability in the war-torn country.

The explosion caused significant damage to the mosque, with Syria's state-run media releasing images showing chaos within the holy site. Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed responsibility for the bombing, adding to their purported involvement in previous attacks across Syria.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with the international community, including the UN, condemning the attack and emphasizing the urgent need for accountability. The situation underscores the complex ethnic and political challenges Syria continues to face despite efforts to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

