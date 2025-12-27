Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

Ranked 10th in the world, Briton Jack Draper has announced he will not participate in the Australian Open next month. He is currently recovering from a left arm injury sustained during the U.S. Open in August.

The decision, described as incredibly tough, leaves Draper aiming for a February return, with plans to defend his Indian Wells title in March. Draper shared the news via a video on social media platform X.

Despite the setback, the British number one expressed optimism, noting that overcoming such challenges has made him more resilient. The Australian Open is scheduled to begin in Melbourne on January 18.