Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

Jack Draper, the 10th-ranked tennis player, announced his withdrawal from the Australian Open as he recovers from a left arm injury. Draper, who also withdrew from the U.S. Open, plans a February return to prepare for defending his title at the Indian Wells tournament in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 03:09 IST
Ranked 10th in the world, Briton Jack Draper has announced he will not participate in the Australian Open next month. He is currently recovering from a left arm injury sustained during the U.S. Open in August.

The decision, described as incredibly tough, leaves Draper aiming for a February return, with plans to defend his Indian Wells title in March. Draper shared the news via a video on social media platform X.

Despite the setback, the British number one expressed optimism, noting that overcoming such challenges has made him more resilient. The Australian Open is scheduled to begin in Melbourne on January 18.

