Left Menu

Indian Sprinters Shine Despite Setback: Sable Falls, Kujur Sprinting Forward

Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable suffered a fall during the 3000m race at the Monaco Diamond League, while young sprinter Animesh Kujur finished fourth in the Under-23 200m event. Kujur continues to impress internationally, having recently set a national record in both 100m and 200m sprints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:17 IST
Indian Sprinters Shine Despite Setback: Sable Falls, Kujur Sprinting Forward
Avinash Sable
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Indian athlete Avinash Sable faced a setback at the Monaco Diamond League as he was unable to complete the 3000m event due to a fall, despite high expectations.

Meanwhile, sprinting sensation Animesh Kujur showcased his talent by finishing fourth in the Under-23 200m event, further solidifying his position on the international stage.

Kujur, who recently set national records, aims for further achievements, including the challenging World Championships qualifying mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025