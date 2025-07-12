Indian Sprinters Shine Despite Setback: Sable Falls, Kujur Sprinting Forward
Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable suffered a fall during the 3000m race at the Monaco Diamond League, while young sprinter Animesh Kujur finished fourth in the Under-23 200m event. Kujur continues to impress internationally, having recently set a national record in both 100m and 200m sprints.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- Monaco
Indian athlete Avinash Sable faced a setback at the Monaco Diamond League as he was unable to complete the 3000m event due to a fall, despite high expectations.
Meanwhile, sprinting sensation Animesh Kujur showcased his talent by finishing fourth in the Under-23 200m event, further solidifying his position on the international stage.
Kujur, who recently set national records, aims for further achievements, including the challenging World Championships qualifying mark.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nike's Strategic Shift: Navigating Tariffs and Innovating in Sportswear
Sports Highlights: DeChambeau's Portrush Challenge, Mets Setbacks, and UFC Showdown
Revolutionizing Training: The Sports Authority of India's Southern Centre
Bouncing Between Fields: Sports Headlines You Need to Know
Record Sales and Shifting Leadership: A Sports News Roundup