Indian Sprinters Shine Despite Setback: Sable Falls, Kujur Sprinting Forward

Indian athlete Avinash Sable faced a setback at the Monaco Diamond League as he was unable to complete the 3000m event due to a fall, despite high expectations.

Meanwhile, sprinting sensation Animesh Kujur showcased his talent by finishing fourth in the Under-23 200m event, further solidifying his position on the international stage.

Kujur, who recently set national records, aims for further achievements, including the challenging World Championships qualifying mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)