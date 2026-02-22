Left Menu

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

At the Milano Cortina Games, Canada's Olympic performance fell short of expectations, sparking a call from Olympic Chief David Shoemaker for Prime Minister Mark Carney to increase funding for sports. Despite Canada's strong hockey performance, there is concern about sustaining competitiveness without financial support.

Canada's Olympic Chief, David Shoemaker, issued a call to action to Prime Minister Mark Carney, emphasizing the need for increased investment in sports. This plea comes on the heels of Canada's underwhelming medal count at the Milano Cortina Games, which fell short of their initial target.

Despite the disappointment, Canada's iconic hockey teams showcased their strength, securing a spot for gold. However, Shoemaker warns that without additional funding, Canada's status as a winter sports powerhouse is at risk. The $144 million funding increase once hoped for was notably absent in Carney's first federal budget.

Shoemaker stressed that core funding for national sports organisations has stagnated for 20 years. Without a significant boost, the nation's path from playground to podium is threatened, potentially creating a barrier where only wealth can secure Olympic success.

