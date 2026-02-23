Sports Highlights: From Joe Ryan’s Injury to Messi’s MLS Review

In a flurry of sports headlines, the Minnesota Twins' star pitcher Joe Ryan was sidelined with lower back inflammation, prompting a flurry of concern regarding his fitness for the upcoming season.

The Cleveland Guardians have scooped up first baseman Rhys Hoskins on a minor league deal, offering fresh talent to bolster their lineup. Meanwhile, basketball enthusiasts were disappointed as the Golden State Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis was declared unfit due to an illness, affecting Sunday's clash against the Denver Nuggets.

In MLS action, Lionel Messi faces potential disciplinary action after his controversial post-match conduct. Additionally, golf legend Tiger Woods tantalized fans with the prospect of a return at the Masters, and there were thrilling Olympic moments as Team USA's hockey team clinched gold, and Eileen Gu made history in freestyle skiing.

