Tripura Embarks on a Sports Revolution: Infrastructure and Talent Take Center Stage

In a bid to enhance the sporting landscape, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday unveiled new initiatives aimed at improving sports quality across the state. Emphasizing the significance of robust infrastructure, Saha noted that advanced sports facilities are already propelling the development of local sports talent.

The announcement came as part of the inauguration ceremony for the Tripura State Games-2026, organized by the Tripura Olympic Association. Chief Minister Saha, lighting the inaugural torch, underscored the indispensable role of sports in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to integrate students and youth into sports, alongside academics, was highlighted by the Chief Minister. By hosting competitive platforms like 'Khelo India,' both the central and state governments are working towards a better sporting future for India and Tripura. The event drew key figures from the sports and political realm, further cementing Tripura's dedication to fostering sportsmanship and healthy competition among its youth.