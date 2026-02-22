Left Menu

Tripura Embarks on a Sports Revolution: Infrastructure and Talent Take Center Stage

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced initiatives to boost sports development in the state, with a focus on infrastructure. During the inauguration of the Tripura State Games-2026, he highlighted the importance of sports for youth. Esteemed personalities attended the event, reinforcing the state's commitment to nurturing sports talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:02 IST
Tripura Embarks on a Sports Revolution: Infrastructure and Talent Take Center Stage
CM Manik Saha while inaugurating the Tripura State Games-2026 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance the sporting landscape, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday unveiled new initiatives aimed at improving sports quality across the state. Emphasizing the significance of robust infrastructure, Saha noted that advanced sports facilities are already propelling the development of local sports talent.

The announcement came as part of the inauguration ceremony for the Tripura State Games-2026, organized by the Tripura Olympic Association. Chief Minister Saha, lighting the inaugural torch, underscored the indispensable role of sports in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to integrate students and youth into sports, alongside academics, was highlighted by the Chief Minister. By hosting competitive platforms like 'Khelo India,' both the central and state governments are working towards a better sporting future for India and Tripura. The event drew key figures from the sports and political realm, further cementing Tripura's dedication to fostering sportsmanship and healthy competition among its youth.

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

 India
2
Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
3
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
4
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026