Stefano Pioli has been appointed as Fiorentina's coach on a three-year deal, marking his return to the Serie A club after a period in Saudi Arabia. Pioli, who previously managed Fiorentina and led AC Milan to a Scudetto victory, re-joins amidst managerial changes in Serie A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:24 IST
Stefano Pioli Returns to Fiorentina: A New Coaching Era Begins

In a move that has stirred excitement among Fiorentina fans, Stefano Pioli has been reappointed as the club's head coach on a three-year contract. This move comes after Pioli's departure from Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and follows his previous stint with Fiorentina and a successful tenure with AC Milan.

Fiorentina's president, Rocco Commisso, expressed his enthusiasm for Pioli's return, highlighting the coach's deep connection to the club and the city. Pioli, who played for Fiorentina from 1989 to 1995 and managed the team between 2017 and 2019, is seen as a familiar and reassuring presence amid the dynamic managerial changes in Serie A.

Last season, Fiorentina secured a sixth-place finish in the Serie A, enough to qualify for the Conference League. With several top Italian clubs undergoing managerial shifts ahead of the 2025-26 season, Pioli's appointment underscores a strategic move by Fiorentina to solidify their position and achieve success under experienced leadership.

