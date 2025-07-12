Shubman Gill: A Rising Star Inspiring Change in Test Cricket

Shubman Gill, recently taking on the leadership mantle, has drawn comparisons to the early captaincy days of Andrew Strauss with England. As Gill leads the Indian team in the ongoing series, he has already amassed 601 runs, showcasing a remarkable performance under pressure, which Strauss attributes to the added responsibility of captaincy.

Questions surrounding his ability to perform in SENA countries as a captain have been silenced, as Gill elevates his batting to a commendable level. Strauss highlights India's cricketing depth, especially in batting talent, alongside promising players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, contributing to a seamless transition post high-profile retirements.

In a recent discussion, Strauss also addressed the ongoing debate about the Dukes ball, urging teams to adapt rather than complain, and shared his perspective on the evolving club-first model in cricket, stressing the importance of preserving Test cricket in the face of lucrative T20 leagues.