Indian Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Women’s Chess Cup

Indian Grandmasters Vantika Agrawal and Divya Deshmukh demonstrated their prowess as they embarked on the path to the pre-quarterfinals at the prestigious FIDE World Women's Chess Cup. Their victories over formidable opponents showcased their growing eminence in the international chess arena.

Vantika Agrawal captured the spotlight by overcoming higher-ranked Kateryna Lagno of Russia, reinforcing her burgeoning status in Indian women's chess. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh, true to her favorite tag, defeated Serbia's Teodora Injac, bolstering her position among the five Indian competitors still vying for the title.

While Agrawal and Deshmukh excelled, other Indian participants ended the day with draws. Top-rated Indian player Koneru Humpy tied with Poland's Kulon Klaudia, and D Harika shared the points with Tsolakidou Stavroula. As the tournament progresses, all eyes remain on these talented players and the unfolding competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)