Left Menu

Indian Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Women’s Chess Cup

Indian Grandmasters Vantika Agrawal and Divya Deshmukh advanced towards the pre-quarterfinals by winning their third-round games at the FIDE World Women’s Chess Cup. They defeated Kateryna Lagno and Teodora Injac, respectively. Meanwhile, other Indian contenders settled for draws in their matches, as top-seed Lei Tingjie excelled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batumi | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:18 IST
Indian Grandmasters Shine at FIDE World Women’s Chess Cup
Vantika Agrawal
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Indian Grandmasters Vantika Agrawal and Divya Deshmukh demonstrated their prowess as they embarked on the path to the pre-quarterfinals at the prestigious FIDE World Women's Chess Cup. Their victories over formidable opponents showcased their growing eminence in the international chess arena.

Vantika Agrawal captured the spotlight by overcoming higher-ranked Kateryna Lagno of Russia, reinforcing her burgeoning status in Indian women's chess. Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh, true to her favorite tag, defeated Serbia's Teodora Injac, bolstering her position among the five Indian competitors still vying for the title.

While Agrawal and Deshmukh excelled, other Indian participants ended the day with draws. Top-rated Indian player Koneru Humpy tied with Poland's Kulon Klaudia, and D Harika shared the points with Tsolakidou Stavroula. As the tournament progresses, all eyes remain on these talented players and the unfolding competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025