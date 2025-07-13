Tensions Flare at Lord's: Drama Unfolds in England vs India Test

Former England cricketer Jonathan Trott has voiced his opinion on the escalating on-field tension during the third Test between India and England at Lord's. The drama unfolded on Day 3, fueled by Indian captain Shubman Gill's animated reaction toward the English openers as play drew to a close.

The tension arose after both teams posted identical scores of 387. England's openers, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, faced a final intense eight to ten-minute spell from India before stumps. Crawley's gesturing, pointing to supposed distractions while facing Jasprit Bumrah, appeared to irk Bumrah and Gill.

Gill's frustration was evident as he shouted at Crawley from the slip cordon, culminating in a heated verbal exchange following a blow that Crawley received on his glove. While the Indian team sarcastically applauded Crawley's call for the physio, analyst Jonathan Trott criticized Gill's confrontational tactics, urging the need for composure and sportsmanship in the game. As the day ended, England stood at 2/0, holding a slim lead.

