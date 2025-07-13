Left Menu

Shoaib Bashir's Injury Clouds England's Strategy Amidst Lord's Test

England's spinner Shoaib Bashir sustained an injury during the Lord's Test against India that threatens his further participation. The spinner's little finger dislocation raises queries about his involvement, affecting team dynamics. England's strategy may rely on alternative spin options if Bashir remains unfit.

In a significant turn of events at Lord's, England's spinner Shoaib Bashir sustained a rather serious injury during the third day of play when he was struck by a low drive from India's Ravindra Jadeja. Bashir's attempt at a caught-and-bowled chance resulted in a dislocated little finger, according to ESPNcricinfo.

England's management released a statement on the fourth morning regarding Bashir's status, expressing that while the spinner continues to be monitored, his participation in future innings remains uncertain. Initially hopeful of his return in the third session, Bashir spent time off-field on the third day. More clarity on his role in the upcoming Test at Emirates Old Trafford is awaited.

Meanwhile, Bashir, whose contributions include key dismissals such as KL Rahul's, has taken nine wickets in the ongoing series. With England considering other spinners like Liam Dawson or Jack Leach, the team's strategy could see significant changes. The match, ahead of Day 4, sees England at 2/0 with a solid effort from Root and Pope contributing earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

