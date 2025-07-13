Left Menu

Battle in the Ring: Resolving Boxing Federation Elections Delay

The Indian Olympic Association has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate delays in the Boxing Federation of India's elections. The committee, led by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, aims to offer a roadmap for fair and timely elections and will report its findings within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, has launched a fact-finding committee to probe the delays hampering the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) election process.

Spearheaded by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, the committee will examine the legal and administrative status while offering a methodical roadmap for expedited and fair elections. The committee's findings are to be submitted within a week, paving the way for an update to World Boxing.

The need for this committee comes amid legal hurdles and leadership disputes within BFI, with World Boxing extending the interim committee's mandate to complete elections by August 31. Despite the IOA's steps, the Interim Committee assures that transparent election preparations are already ongoing.

