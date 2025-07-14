Left Menu

Steve Allan Makes History at Dick's Sporting Goods Open

Steve Allan achieved a historic victory by becoming the first wire-to-wire winner at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. His 6-under 66 final round secured a four-stroke triumph at 18-under 198. This marks Allan's second PGA Tour Champions win this season, following his success at The Galleri Classic.

  • Country:
  • United States

Steve Allan etched his name into the history books as he became the first wire-to-wire winner in the history of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. With a sensational final round of 6-under 66, Allan concluded the tournament with a triumphant four-stroke victory.

The 51-year-old Australian golfer finished at an impressive 18-under 198, marking his second triumph on the PGA Tour Champions circuit this season. Allan started strong on Friday with a score of 63, maintaining a competitive edge throughout the tournament.

While facing challenges with his driver, Allan found his rhythm on the back nine, sinking crucial putts to seal his victory. Notably, this win follows his earlier triumph at The Galleri Classic in March. Competitors Jason Caron and Notah Begay III also delivered notable performances, while Padraig Harrington opted out to focus on upcoming international events.

