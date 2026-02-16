Fore! Excitement on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

This week, the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour hits the fairways of Poona Club Golf Course for its fourth leg. The event assembles a formidable lineup, despite some late withdrawals, including 43 professionals and six amateurs. With a prize purse of Rs 17 lakh, the tournament promises to shake up the Hero Order of Merit standings.

Last week's winner, Tvesa Malik, who secured victory in a gripping playoff, will spearhead the competition as the event's leading name. She will face stiff competition from seasoned contenders such as Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, and Ridhima Dilawari. The introductory round is set to captivate audiences with a marquee group comprising Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari, and Vani Kapoor.

The Poona Club Golf Course is a favorite stop on the HPWGT agenda, gaining a reputation as a frequented venue in India. This marks the second consecutive week of golf excitement in Pune, with the current Order of Merit leaders, Ridhima Dilawari, Vani Kapoor, and Jasmine Shekar, vying for top honors in this significant leg of the Tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)