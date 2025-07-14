Aditi Ashok Finishes T-28th as Grace Kim Triumphs at Dramatic Amundi Evian Championship

Aditi Ashok concluded her challenging final round at the Amundi Evian Championship by shooting 2-over 73, finishing T-28th overall with a total score of 5-under 279. Despite a promising start, her performance faltered with four consecutive bogeys, tarnishing her hopes for a Top-10 finish after being T-12 overnight.

Meanwhile, Australia's Grace Kim captured her maiden major victory following a dramatic playoff against world number two Jeeno Thitikul. Despite hitting the water on the first playoff hole, Kim's clutch chip-in birdie kept her hopes alive. She ultimately secured the title with an eagle on the second playoff hole, taking home a $1.2 million prize.

Lottie Woad, the Amateur world number one, impressed by finishing tied for third alongside Minjee Lee. Coming off an LET win, Woad's performance secured her 20 LEAP programme points, offering a pathway to LPGA membership. The LET takes a break ahead of the ISPS HANDA Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

