Left Menu

Aditi Ashok Finishes T-28th as Grace Kim Triumphs at Dramatic Amundi Evian Championship

Aditi Ashok ended the Amundi Evian Championship at T-28, while Grace Kim clinched her first major title after a gripping playoff. Kim, despite health challenges, defeated world No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul, highlighting an intense final day. Amateur star Lottie Woad tied for third, marking an impressive tournament finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:33 IST
Aditi Ashok Finishes T-28th as Grace Kim Triumphs at Dramatic Amundi Evian Championship
India golfer Aditi Ashok (Image: Golf Union of India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Aditi Ashok concluded her challenging final round at the Amundi Evian Championship by shooting 2-over 73, finishing T-28th overall with a total score of 5-under 279. Despite a promising start, her performance faltered with four consecutive bogeys, tarnishing her hopes for a Top-10 finish after being T-12 overnight.

Meanwhile, Australia's Grace Kim captured her maiden major victory following a dramatic playoff against world number two Jeeno Thitikul. Despite hitting the water on the first playoff hole, Kim's clutch chip-in birdie kept her hopes alive. She ultimately secured the title with an eagle on the second playoff hole, taking home a $1.2 million prize.

Lottie Woad, the Amateur world number one, impressed by finishing tied for third alongside Minjee Lee. Coming off an LET win, Woad's performance secured her 20 LEAP programme points, offering a pathway to LPGA membership. The LET takes a break ahead of the ISPS HANDA Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025