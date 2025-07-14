Left Menu

Francesco Molinari: Europe's Calm Force in Ryder Cup Challenge

Francesco Molinari returns as vice captain for Luke Donald's team in the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, New York. Known for his calm demeanor and Ryder Cup wins, Molinari aims to lead Europe to another away victory. He joins his brother Edoardo, Bjørn, and Olazábal as vice captains.

Francesco Molinari, renowned for his pivotal role in Europe's last Ryder Cup victory stateside, returns as a vice captain under Luke Donald for the upcoming event at Bethpage Black, New York. Molinari will serve alongside his brother, Edoardo, Thomas Bjørn, and José María Olazábal, continuing their leadership from the 2023 triumph in Rome.

In 2018, Molinari emerged as the first European player to win all five of his matches in a Ryder Cup, a testament to his skill showcased at Le Golf National in Paris. That same year, he made history by winning the British Open, marking a significant achievement for Italy.

As the 2025 Ryder Cup looms, Molinari aims to impart the experience he garnered facing Tiger Woods at the Medinah 'Miracle' in 2012. His calm and collected demeanor, as emphasized by Captain Donald, is seen as vital to Europe's hopes in the challenging atmosphere of New York.

