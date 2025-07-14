Magic of Cole Palmer Leads Chelsea to FIFA Club World Cup Glory

In a stunning display, Chelsea secured their second FIFA Club World Cup title with a decisive 3-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain. The star of the night was midfielder Cole Palmer, who netted a brace, drawing high praise from teammates and experts alike.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez described Palmer as a magician on the field, predicting he will soon be recognized as the world's best. The midfielder's extraordinary performance also earned him 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Tournament' accolades, as Chelsea outmaneuvered a strong PSG side.

While PSG failed to score for the first time in five games, Chelsea's tactical prowess, combined with their fierce energy and pressing, overwhelmed the French champions. Despite attempts to adjust, PSG could not halt Chelsea's momentum, leaving Stamford Bridge to celebrate a triumphant season under new management.

(With inputs from agencies.)