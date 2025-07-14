England Clinches Victory in Thrilling Test Match Against India

England secured a thrilling 22-run victory over India in the third Test on Monday, with standout performances from captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer proving decisive. England now leads the five-match series 2-1.

Beginning the day, India needed 135 runs with 6 wickets in hand to chase down a 193-run target. The English bowlers dispatched four Indian batsmen before the lunch break, leaving two crucial wickets to be taken in the final sessions, where they sealed their win.

Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 61 was a highlight for India, but wickets fell at key moments. Jofra Archer's and Ben Stokes' tactical brilliance ensured India's innings ended at 170, marking a significant victory for the hosts.