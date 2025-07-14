England Clinches Victory in Thrilling Test Match Against India
In a gripping third Test, England defeated India by 22 runs after pivotal performances from Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Ravindra Jadeja's valiant effort with an unbeaten 61 couldn't secure a win for India, who were bowled out for 170 on the final day, leaving England leading the series 2-1.
England secured a thrilling 22-run victory over India in the third Test on Monday, with standout performances from captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer proving decisive. England now leads the five-match series 2-1.
Beginning the day, India needed 135 runs with 6 wickets in hand to chase down a 193-run target. The English bowlers dispatched four Indian batsmen before the lunch break, leaving two crucial wickets to be taken in the final sessions, where they sealed their win.
Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 61 was a highlight for India, but wickets fell at key moments. Jofra Archer's and Ben Stokes' tactical brilliance ensured India's innings ended at 170, marking a significant victory for the hosts.
