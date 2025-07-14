Heartbreak at Lord's: India's Narrow Defeat in Thrilling Test

India's narrow defeat in the third Test at Lord's left captain Shubman Gill reflecting on missed opportunities, despite his pride in the team's valiant performance. Falling 22 runs short of a 193-run target, Gill emphasized the need for better application with the bat during the final session on day four.

The loss was particularly heartbreaking given Ravindra Jadeja's resilient half-century, supported by determined efforts from tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. From a precarious position of 82/7, India had hoped for successful partnerships but failed to achieve the required runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill highlighted the potential impact of a couple of 50-run partnerships from the top order, which might have changed the outcome. He commended Jadeja's experience and skill, which fueled a fighting spirit for the team. The captain noted that England's strategic approach and a fifth-day wicket unfavorable for big chases proved challenging obstacles.

England, winning the toss and opting to bat, built a formidable score of 387 thanks to crucial partnerships, particularly by Ollie Pope and Joe Root. India's response was strong, with key performances from players like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Jadeja leveling the scores. However, England's pace and India's missed opportunities sealed the game.

