Burnley Owners Expand Global Football Strategy with Espanyol Acquisition

Velocity Sport Limited, the ownership group of Burnley, has reached an agreement to acquire Espanyol, despite each team maintaining its operational independence. China's RASTAR Group, former controllers of Espanyol, will retain involvement through a new investment framework encompassing both clubs. Espanyol recently avoided relegation, finishing 14th in LaLiga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Premier League club Burnley's ownership group, Velocity Sport Limited, has finalized a deal to acquire Spanish LaLiga team Espanyol. The acquisition marks a strategic expansion into European football, with both clubs remaining independently managed while under the shared investment umbrella.

Espanyol had been controlled by China's RASTAR Group since 2015, during which the club experienced fluctuations in league standings, including relegations and promotions. Despite the new deal, RASTAR will remain connected by integrating its shares into this comprehensive investment setup.

In the latest LaLiga season, Espanyol narrowly avoided relegation by finishing 14th, just edging out Leganes who occupied the 18th spot. This acquisition represents a significant move in the global sports strategy for Velocity Sport Limited.

